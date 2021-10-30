Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Wakefield VA 424 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021 VAZ099-100-301700- /O.CON.KAKQ.CF.W.0007.000000T0000Z-211030T2200Z/ Accomack-Northampton- 424 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Breaking waves will result in significant beach erosion. Damage to dune structures will be possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak water levels were observed with Friday evening`s high tide cycle. Water levels will fall today as tidal anomalies decrease but minor to moderate coastal flooding is likely to continue through this evening. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.