Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Wakefield VA
424 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

Accomack-Northampton-
424 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in
  low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

* WHERE...Accomack and Northampton Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in
  an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses
  near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet
  above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth
  to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses.
  Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal
  rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of
  vehicles. Breaking waves will result in significant beach
  erosion. Damage to dune structures will be possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak water levels were observed with Friday
  evening`s high tide cycle. Water levels will fall today as tidal
  anomalies decrease but minor to moderate coastal flooding is
  likely to continue through this evening.

Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If
travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through
water of unknown depth.