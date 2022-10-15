- INTERNATIONAL 510 SEED DRILL,DOUBLE DISC OPENERS,WORKS GREAT,USED TO PLANT THIS YEAR reason for selling bought row planter. $1000.00/OBO, 2 GUN CABINETS HOLDS 6 EACH.GOOD SHAPE DRAWERS BELOW. $125.00/OBO, MOSLER HEAVY DUTY SAFE APPROXIMATE SIZE 18 X 18 X 24 TALL $125.00/ OBO 757-894-9230
- Cedar Patio Table and 4 chairs with cushions. Can be used inside or outside. Asking $225 or best offer 757-678-7258
- 8 foot 3 point hitch scrape in good condition. 757-442-4118
- Couch for sale VGC beige & olive green print $65, 8ft Yucca Plant (indoors) $50, 2 6ft. Pencil Trees $45 each, also other house plants for sale Call or text 757-894-4199
- For sale fishing poles,3 ton jack. car ramps tools call if interested 757-709-0923
- For Sale: 2002 Coleman Camper 21′. Need some TLC. All appliances work. $1300.00. 267-475-4772. Wachapreague
- Free 3 BR,1 bath mobile home. Must be able to move it ASAP needs work! 757-387-2114
- Lf 2-3 bedroom for no more than 1000 a month 757-607-6875
- Looking for handy man to fix some flooring 757-710-0630
- Harley Davidson 1/18 scale model set of 6 $60 757-665-7.487
- Heavy duty drill press. 220 volts. $300 757-710-3719
- E-Z loader boat trailer for sale w/new parts 757-709-9387
- 2019 On/Off road motorcycle $2,300, 1992 Mercury Cougar $3,000, set of Jeep wheel/tires $600 757-894-5713
- LF paton tong license 804-436-7350
- 2000 Ford Ranger needs work $1,500, Ford Tarus need work $1,300 410-422-8973
- LF English bulldog or pit bull puppy for free 757-678-3913
- 1 acre of land in Mappsville $28,000, 30′ camper trailer $2,000, 3 pc. antique dining set 757-710-5238
- For sale small Mantis tiller, cement garden bench 757-787-7613
- LF game consoles and games 757-709-0509
- Lf 2 place wood dining table w/chairs Leather pocket book $40 757-442-2203
- Troy-Bild riding mower $500, 2,600 psi. pressure washer $200 757-693-1417
- Costume jewelry, sterling rings 845-427-1682
- LF room to rent Parksley to Melfa 757-709-4685
- Approx. 45 old bottles $350, complete Avon Nativity set $95, Butcher block, LF tiller 631-774-3739
- Alexa
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page