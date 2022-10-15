Woman’s Club of Accomack Fall Yard Sale

October 15 @ 8:00 am – 12:30 pm

Woman’s Club of Accomack, 25405 Richmond Ave., Onley, VA is having their Fall Yard Sale Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 8 AM to 12:30 PM. Jewelry & Clothes, Baked Goods, Toys and Books, Soups, Plants & Shrubs, White Elephant (gently used and new items)

Exmore Town Park Auto Show

October 15 @ 8:30 am – 3:00 pm

Exmore Town park, Main Street

Exmore, Va 23550 + Google Map

NOAAWIVA’s Free Youth Sportsfest Event

October 15 @ 8:30 am – 3:00 pm

Boys & girls age 8 to 18 are invited to come out this Saturday from 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM for a free Youth Sportsfest Event at 30516 Chincoteague Road. Free shooting activities for youth, taught by certified instructors, including shooting basics and safety orientation, air rifle & metallic silhouettes, .22 LR rifle targets, shooting clay birds and junior rifle shooting. Free to all who participate, including free food and drinks. Firearms and ammo will be provided free of charge.…

ESO Fest

OCTOBER 15 @ 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM

ESO Fest is ESO Arts Center’s largest fundraiser of the year! With fun for all ages, ESO Fest

welcomes over 400 patrons a year. Highlighting the ESO community, opportunities, and classes. Each year our guests and sponsors enjoy local food, regional craft beer and wine, and the talents of musicians and artists from the Delmarva area. This year guests can also enjoy pottery demos and for a small fee can enjoy throwing a piece of their own!

NORTHAMPTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 72 REUNION

OCTOBER 15 @ 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Members of the class of 1972 from Northampton High School will be hosting their 50 Year Class Reunion on Saturday, October 15th in Machipongo, Virginia. For additional information about the event please call or email Matt Kellam (717) 552-8560, mattkellam7@gmail.com; or Evelyn White Joynes (757)-505- 6284, evejoy5@verizon.net.

Join our Facebook page: Northampton High School Class of 72 Reunion.

October 16 @ 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Accomack VFW Post 2296 located at 21503 Daughtery Road, Tasley VA would like to announce that we will be having Bingo twice a month on the 1st and 3rd Sunday of each month, beginning Oct. 16. Doors open at 1 PM.