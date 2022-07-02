- 2 guitars for sale, no cases: Washburn Lyon 6 string electric, plays well $200, Elezan “Les Paul” body 6 string, electric, plays well$200, buyer is responsible for removal of stickers, can provide pictures, Text only 757-999-7802
- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van $1000.00 or best offer, 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft.$300.00 or best offer 10ft. ramp $600.00 or best offer (757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
- New Poulan 18″ chain saw 757-787-7969
- 24,000 BTU 22volt a/c $125, 12,000 BTU a/c $150, 2006 Buick SYV $3,500 757-710-5238
- 48″ John Deere zero turn mower $1,200, Capitol zero turn mower $650, 2007 Honda VTX m/c $3,800 757-894-5713
- Case tractor w/bush hog 757-710-0810
