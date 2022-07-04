Mrs. Lillian Watson of Melfa passed away at home in the early morning hours of July 1, 2022. She was 96.

She is survived by her Daughters, Florence Alice (Runge) of Baltimore, Kathleen Frances (Denworth) of Florida, and Evelyn Jean (Shaeffer) of Florida, grandsons Frank Anthony III and Jason Scott Runge, and Lawrence Merrill Jester III. She has one Great Grandaughter, Kailey Anne Runge.

Lillian was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1926. and moved to the Shore in 1971. She was the wife of the late Peter J. Kruithof and the late Roy Watson.

She worked as a nurse at NAM hospital and was very active in the Mormon Community.

A viewing will be held at Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley on Tuesday, July 5, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM

.