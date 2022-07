The Accomack County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Christopher Collinson, a 34 year old white male. Collinson is 5’11” and weighs 175 pounds with brown hair.

He is wanted to two counts of assault and battery, strangulation, malicious wounding and abduction by force.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department at 757-787-1131.

.