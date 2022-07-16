- LF waterfront plot of land anywhere in the area that would accomodate buiding a small house. Please call 321-431-1770
- Brand new Frigidaire electric range never been used excellent condition works great $550 or best price. Call or text 757-710-3990
- Loc Burner with 100 quart pot , basket, 20lb tank and regulator $ 50.00, Maxx Haul car cargo carrier $ 100.00 Poulan Pro 42 inch riding mower for parts only $100.00 757-919-0321
- For sale wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van.2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. call for price (757)789-5287
- Electric scooter In great condition and has upgraded battery pack $450. Electric Folding Mountain bike brand new condition $600 757-999-4140
- LF someone who might be interested in doing trash pickup once a week 321-431-1770
- 2 bedroom dressers $20-$25, 2 dog crates $20-$25, iron bed full size $100 757-789-7646
- LTB woodstove insert for fireplace 845-282-3485
- LF someone to do yard work today good pay 757-894-3742
- 2 sofas for sale and other items 757-442-0651
- 1 acre land in Mappsville $29,000, 12,000 BTU a/c $125, 3 pc. antique dining set 757-710-5238
- 2010 Chevy Equinox needs transmission $1,000 obo 757-854-8608
- Bass cabinet 18″ $150, Peavey combo amp $100, set of speaker stands and mic stand $50 757-710-1490
- 425 John Deere 48″ mower $1,100, 50″ Colombia mower $800, 2007 Honda VTX m/c $3,600 757-894-5713
- LF a group home to enter 757-829,5650
- LF 46″ mower deck for Poulan mower 757-990-9316
- 2002 Ford Escape bad transmission $800 obo 757-607-6450
