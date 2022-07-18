Earlier this year, Riverside Behavioral Health Center (RBHC) announced the addition of a Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), an outpatient day treatment program where patients can continue to reside in their own homes while having access to an entire hospital-based system of addiction and behavioral health care.

To improve access for patients seeking support for addiction, RBHC has expanded the Addiction Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) and PHP to provide not only in-person treatment but also virtual and hybrid treatment options. Patients will be assessed for appropriateness by specialists and provided recommendations and guidance for ongoing support. Please note, RBHC remains open 24/7 for walk-in assessments and can be reached by calling 757-827-3119.

.