Enhancements to a program aimed at providing tax breaks to elderly and disabled residents in Northampton County has been sent to public hearing following a move by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday night.

The program provides a sliding scale, based on household income and assessment of the land, that will provide a real estate tax breaks to individuals.

Currently, disabled residents or residents over 65 with annual income between $0 and $25,000 can get anywhere from 30% to 90% of a $400 break. County Staff and the Supervisors agreed with inflation these numbers needed modernization.

Following some discussion, the Board approved a plan which would alter the terms of the program. The new terms up for public input include raising the top annual income threshold from $25,000 to $50,000, and increasing the maximum break from $400 to $1,000.

There are currently 85 residents in Northampton who qualify and are utilizing the program, a number Commissioner of Revenue Charlene Gray described as “low.” The program saves the 85 residents approximately $40,638 annually, an average of $478 a person. Should the proposed plan be adopted, and the number of citizens utilizing the plan doubles, it is projected to save $55,250 additionally.

The public hearing will be conducted at the work session on Tuesday, July 26. The meeting will begin at 5:00 PM.

