  1. For sale electric fencing. Rope and tape available.  757-693-1896
  2. LF chest freezer, snapper mower $450, 425 John Deere $1,500, Suzuki m/c  $3,000 894-5713
  3. LF scooter for parts  709-1930
  4. 2004 Hyundai  $300 305-747-5733
  5. Craftsman drill/driver w/ accessories $50 787-4383
  6. Kubota w/front loader and other accessories  710-0810
  7. Aluminum floor jack $25, humidifier $25  665-4932
  8. LTB 2  13″ tires 709-8382
  9. 2002v Mitsubishi Galant  $3,500 757-630-1995
  10. taking applications for 2 bedroom trailer in New Church 757-327-1055
  11. LF Dodge 4×4 p/u, LF scooter, LF Rottweiler male puppy  710-5238
  12. 2 sofa chairs for sale 710-5451
  13. Free upright piano  710-9576
  14. 4 truck tires 245/70-17  $45 ea., utility trailer $2,200, will pick up junk appliances/scrap metal 678-2566
  15. Old fireplace mantle $75 Salon Station cabinet style $200 Shampoo unit $300 call or text 757- 894 4199
  16. LF 15″ rim for 2000 Ford ranger 410-422-8973
  17. C-Force ATV $5,800  607-437-4782
  18. LF someone to rebuild a magneto   894-0646
