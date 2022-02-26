- For sale electric fencing. Rope and tape available. 757-693-1896
- LF chest freezer, snapper mower $450, 425 John Deere $1,500, Suzuki m/c $3,000 894-5713
- LF scooter for parts 709-1930
- 2004 Hyundai $300 305-747-5733
- Craftsman drill/driver w/ accessories $50 787-4383
- Kubota w/front loader and other accessories 710-0810
- Aluminum floor jack $25, humidifier $25 665-4932
- LTB 2 13″ tires 709-8382
- 2002v Mitsubishi Galant $3,500 757-630-1995
- taking applications for 2 bedroom trailer in New Church 757-327-1055
- LF Dodge 4×4 p/u, LF scooter, LF Rottweiler male puppy 710-5238
- 2 sofa chairs for sale 710-5451
- Free upright piano 710-9576
- 4 truck tires 245/70-17 $45 ea., utility trailer $2,200, will pick up junk appliances/scrap metal 678-2566
- Old fireplace mantle $75 Salon Station cabinet style $200 Shampoo unit $300 call or text 757- 894 4199
- LF 15″ rim for 2000 Ford ranger 410-422-8973
- C-Force ATV $5,800 607-437-4782
- LF someone to rebuild a magneto 894-0646
