Boys Basketball

The Broadwater Vikings boys basketball team played Hampton Christian last night in the Metro Conference Tournament. The Vikings won the game by a score of 81 to 64. The Vikings were led by Bradyn Washington with 25 points. Also in double figures were Bradyn Justice with 19, Malik Battle with 18 and Willie Holden with 13 points. The Vikings will be in action again as they take on the Atlantic Shore Christian School for the Metro Conference Tournament Championship.

Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings played Stonebridge last night in the Metro Conference Tournament. The Lady Vikings lost the game by a score 38 to 20.

