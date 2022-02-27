Carol Meta Cumberledge, 77, wife of the late Charles Cumberledge and a resident of Harborton, VA, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, VA. Born May 23, 1944 in Glenside, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd Daniel Odhner, Jr. and Victoria Monroe Odhner.

Carol worked as a lab technician for Eastern Shore Rural Health System, and later, for the former Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox, VA, where she retired after several decades in her field. She was a Virginia Master Gardener, who was said to have not only a green thumb, but green to her elbow. Happiest when her hands were in the dirt, Carol could, and did, grow everything. Most recently, she left her mark on the gardens at Eastern Shore Area on Aging. Though gardening was her passion, her greatest loves were her sons and granddaughter. She adored her family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her sons, David H. Suiter of Harborton and Glenn L. Suiter (Katie Booy) of Parksley, VA; sister, Mary Clements of Onancock, VA; and granddaughter, Kaylen Suiter.

Family and friends will gather privately to celebrate Carol’s life. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com), or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087 (www.lls.org), or simply honor her love of gardening by planting something in her memory.

Condolences and remembrances may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

