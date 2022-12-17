- For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
- Looking for best price on cords of Seasoned cut & Split Hardwood delivered to Exmore Va. No longer than 18 inches. Call anytime 757-607-6307 Leave a voicemail if no answer.
- Looking to purchase a .38 .357 or colt .45 pistol also looking to purchase old hand carved decoys have an old cast iron xmas tree stand for sale 757-387-7506
- New electric smoker $150 757-710-7146
- Plastic irrigation pipe for sale 757-442-4646
- LF carpenter’s helper 609-658-3777
- 1996 Isuzu p/u 4×4 $3,200, 2007 Honda VTX m/c $4,500 or trade for zero turn mower, 2 4’x6′ utility trailers 757-894-5713
- For sale 500 gal. fuel tank, hot/cold water cooler, 2 camper shells 757-505-6863
- 1993 Chevy Corvette for sale 804-436-7350
- Play station 4 w/1game 1 controller call for price 410-629-9592
- Troy-Bilt 50″riding mower $400 obo, table w/6 chairs $100 obo 757-894-6741
- LF electric clutch for a Kohler motor w/double pully 757-824-0046
