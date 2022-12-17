Funeral services for Frances “Kay” Thomas of Tangier will be held at the New Testament Congregation on Wednesday afternoon at 2, with Elder Duane Crockett officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church Tuesday evening from 7 until 8:30.

Contributions in Kay’s memory may be made to New Testament Congregation Missions Fund, c/o Faith Charnock, P.O. Box 266, Tangier, VA 23440.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock and Parksley, VA.