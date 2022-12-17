By Linda Cicoira

A 17-year-old accomplice in the 2019 shooting death of 40-year-old Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers of Belle Haven was sentenced this week in Accomack Circuit Court to 38 years in prison.

Twenty-four years was suspended for Nyxavier Riekem Snead, who is now almost 19-years-old, leaving him 14 years to serve.

The defendant received 25 years for second-degree murder with 14 years suspended, a 10-year suspended sentence for attempted armed robbery, and three years for use of a firearm. The terms were set to run consecutively.

Snead was initially charged with premeditated murder.

The shooting occurred on Boggs Road in Painter. When police arrived, they found Rogers’ body in his van, which had run into a tree. It appeared he was backing up when he was shot. There were bullet holes in the van’s windshield and blood inside the vehicle.

With suspended time included, Bronta Jamar Ames, the shooter in the murder, was ordered recently to serve 28 years for his crimes. For months, Ames denied being involved in the shooting. He blamed Snead, Rogers’ neighbor. Later, Ames told authorities the purpose of the meeting was to “purchase marijuana” and that he had gotten a 9mm pistol from Snead and then shot into the van as it was moving.

