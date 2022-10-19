1.Canon D320 copier needs minor work, free, you pick up. Selection of portable manual typewriters, all in working order, $50 each. 1-757-442-3013

2. LF free Old English puppy or a free pitbull puppy. 757-678-3913

3. 4 foot lawn sweeper, pulls behind lawn mower, brand new still in box, paid over $300 from Tractor Supply, $250. 757-665-7927 serious callers only

4. Looking for bantams, ducks, pheasants, will trade them with a turkey hen. 1-757-710-3192

5. For all the DIYers, free stuff. 6 half inch x 4 x 8 sheets of plywood, cinderblocks, pile of metal, come with a truck and take it. 757-709-9876 in Painter

6. Oyster Bags ready to use… half inch mesh no holes or tears $6 a piece. 757-894-8342 text preferred

7. Wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

8. Clean Polyester Tablecloths for Sale

15 132” Round Navy Blue

2 108” Round Navy Blue

1 90″ Round Navy Blue

5 120″ Round Ivory

6 90 X 156″ rectangle Navy Blue

1 90 X 132″ rectangle Navy Blue

2 90 X 156″ rectangle Champagne

3 90 X 132″ rectangle Ivory

Text or call 757-999-5679 for more information

9. 75’ flat screen tv brand new. Can’t be mounted asking $800. Used puppy play pen with door asking $75. Call or text before 9pm. 1-757-387-2473

10. LF old fashioned oil burner that will connect to a chimney. 757-709-4712

11. Crochet set, fully equipped, with all pieces. Nice dining room crystal glassware, some with Looney Tunes and Batman, come take a look and make a deal. Sony video recorder, hand held video camera, 2 batteries, everything works 100% fine. Call day or night 757-949-5985 in Hallwood

12. Looking for moped help. For sale car jacks 1 ton and 3 ton jacks. Toolbox for short pickups, plastic. Call 757-709-0923

13. 2002 Honda motorcycle, $2,200, includes saddle bags and helmet. 2000 convertible 5 speed Ford Mustang, excellent condition, $3,700. Cut up wood, free, come get it. 757-678-3520

14. 4 foot lawn sweeper, very good condition, $50 firm. 757-709-9255

15. 100 traps for sale, including otter, muskrats and fox. 50 stretchers. Call 757-999-5926

16. LF 2 bedroom home, needed ASAP, in Accomack Coutny. 757-894-9591

17. LF hayman sweet potatoes. 757-377-3689

18. Looking for 3 bedroom home in Accomack County. Need asap. call 757-894-9591