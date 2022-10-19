Minnie Lorraine Murray, 72, wife of Richard J. Murray III and a resident of Quinby, VA, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 20222 at her residence. A native of Max Meadows, VA, and formerly of White Marsh, MD, she was the daughter of the late Luther Doss and the late Dorothy Safewright Doss. She retired from AT&T as a Customer Systems Engineer with over 20 years of service. She was a member of Smith Chapel Church and enjoyed sewing and quilting.

In addition to her husband of 46 years, she is survived by her son, Jim Murray and his girlfriend, Rebecca Sewell, of Quinby; her daughter, Kim Giorgilli and her husband, Tony, of Painter, VA; two grandchildren, Calli Giorgilli and Finnley Giorgilli. She was predeceased by two brothers, Jim Doss and Buford Viars, and a sister, Dorothy “Suke” Doss.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Smith’s Chapel United Methodist Church with Reverend Carrie Talbott officiating. Family will join friends at the church thirty minutes prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Smith’s Chapel, c/o Gwen Blake, 5046 Seaside Rd., Exmore, VA 23350.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.