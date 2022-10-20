By Bill Sterling

A golf tournament at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club on Friday, Oct. 14 raised funds for the GOAT House Wrestling Club, a group started in May of 2021 by the Northampton High School graduate and three-time state wrestling champion Casey Paglia.

Paglia, a four-time state finalist (2010-2013) and a high school All-American who went on to wrestle at the Division 1 level at American University, founded GOAT House Wrestling for youth 5 to 18 to introduce the basics of wrestling while giving kids a positive outlet.

“In addition to wrestling fundamentals, we want to teach life lessons while developing discipline, self-confidence and a strong work ethic. Wrestling teaches kids so many life lessons that will last them forever,” said Paglia.

Pagllia, who was always supported by his parents Mike and Karen Paglia, says wrestling promotes a family atmosphere, and the parents of his wrestlers are usually heavily invested in what their kids are doing on the mat and off of it too.

Paglia adds the high school wrestlers in his program have notched regional championships, and his youth wrestlers have competed in regional and state tournaments with good results.

Paglia is assisted by Josh Ford, Matt Evans and Nate Metzger.

Paglia, who ran the benefit golf tournament, drew support from the wrestling community with 17 teams signing up for the Captain’s Choice format.

The team of Larry Chance, Jack Krieger, Thomas Hoyt and Eddie Mathews won top prize with a 52 while second place went to Jacob McElligott, Andrew McElligott, Derek Chapman and Thomas Webb with a 56. Third place went to Thomas Scott, Jeff Horner, Ryan Horner and Tyler Ames with a 58,

For more information on the GOAT House Wrestling Club, email goathousewrestlingclub@gmail. com or call Casey Paglia at 757-710-0425.

In addition to this tournament, the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club has hosted benefit tournaments this year for the chamber commerce and the local hospital, the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department and the Nandua baseball team.