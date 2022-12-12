1. 4 sale 2017 Blue 4D 4WD Ford Escape 32,000 miles – $20,000 obo 757.787.7376

2. have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

3. Beautiful large Michale Kors handbag in excellent, like new condition. Selling for $125. Great Christmas gift!

New in plastic wrap Pella sliding window never installed. 47 3/4 inches wide by 59 1/2 inches tall. Selling for $150.

Pictures can be provided. Call (757)999-4427

4. For sale

1986 cutlas roller

No motor no transmission

Ready for race motor

$1,200.00

1979 Shortbed c10 pickup roller

Racing rims, roll cage, fuel cell etc

No motor no transmission

Ready for race motor

$1,700.00

Looking for licensed HVAC installer

757-350-9497

5. 17578947175

FOR SALE: EPSON 212 Ink Cartridges with 4 Ink Colors $25

Call For Picture and Details

6. Car seat and booster seat. Both in excellent condition. Evenflo car seat. And Diono booster. Both current in acceptable usage. $35 and $10. Or both for $40. 757-919-0404.

7. LF SET OF RUNNING BOARDS FOR AN 02 F150 FORD 757-387-2044

8. 757-710-1025 MOTOROLA MOTO G7 PHONE $60.. WORKS PERFETLY..18 INCH SILVER CHAIN $15… 3 PACKS OF PHOTO PAPER $5 EACH..

9. HOMELITE 45 TIMBER LENGTH CHAIN SAW IN CASE NEW COND $100 894-8118

10. HARDWOOD KITCHEN TABLE 5 BY 3 AND CHAIRS… SAMSUNG TOP LOAD WASHER $350 OBO…757-894-6741

11. ELECT START 600/7200 WATT GENERATOR $200.. HD FLOTATION MARKER $15..ANCHORS FOR BOATS OR NETS BEST OFFER… 757-665-6424

12. LF JUNK APPLIENCES PICK UP FOR FREE 678 2566

13. LF WATER HEATER 20 TP 40 GAL 709-5646

14. 709-8480 LF A HYDRAULIC LIFT TRAILER…

15. 2 4 BY 6 UTILITY TRAILERS.. ONE WITH A TAIL GATE.. ONE WITH A GATE… 2 SLIDE IN CAMPER SHELLS WITH TOOL BOXES.. $300 FOR BOTH..DIRT BIKE ON AND OFF RD.. QUAY $2000.. RUNS GOOD LESS THAN 400 MILES,….894-5713

16. 757 710 3192

Pet turkey hen to rehome

17 OFFSHORE FISHING RODS WITH PENN REELS.. FLOOR JACK … ORBITAL SANDER 787-0854

18. 757 387 7506

Looking for a nice pistol or shotgun Like to purchase and old decoy from Chincoteague carvers have an old cast iron christmas tree stand for $20

19. 10 CT GOLD WATCH $400 HALF CARATT BRACELET $400.. FREE FIREWOOD.. 678-3520