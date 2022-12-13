Delegate Rob Bloxom is pleased to announce the winners of his Eighth Annual Christmas Art Contest. Elementary students within the 100th District were invited to participate in the art contest which includes the Eastern Shore and Norfolk. Each student was asked to create an inspirational holiday greeting for the Delegate’s Christmas card.

The first place winning entries are:

Robert B. Patriquin, Grade 4- Pungoteague Elementary (Teacher Erin Sharrow)

Frankie Faris, Grade 1- Broadwater Academy (Teacher Gina Ames)

Willow Snead, Grade 3- Metompkin Elementary (Teacher Jillian Stabler)

Rowan Pedersen, Kindergarten- Shore Christian Academy (Teacher Mrs. Turner)

Rowan Pedersen Frankie Faris Robert B. Patriquin Willow Snead

The honorable mentions are:

Kiera Clay, Grade 5, Broadwater Academy (Teacher Gina Ames)

Teagan Farmer, Grade 5, Metompkin Elementary (Teacher Jillian Stabler)

Kiera Clay Teagan Farmer

The first place winning artwork will be featured on Shore Daily News, Delegate Bloxom’s Facebook page and the Eastern Shore Post as well as receive a $25 gift card. Congratulations to all the winners and Merry Christmas from Delegate Bloxom.