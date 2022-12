A Memorial Service for Ronnie Williams, of Bloxom, will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 2:00 am from Parksley Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Layne officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Parksley Baptist Church.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Parksley Baptist Church.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net