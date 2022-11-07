1. 2007 Saturn VUE AWD 197,000 mi V6

Runs great! $3,000

757-894-8342

2. PetSafe automatic self-cleaning Litterbox with cover for cats. Works great. $50.00. Call with questions @ 757-660-4223.

3. L/f late model cars and trucks reasonably priced also will consider non running cars must be complete text pics and number to 609 780 4960

4. 1757 695 0294

Pro painter’s tool lot: Numerous poles, pans, rollers & frames, caulk guns, drywall floats, putty knives, brushes, masking. $80 for everything. Near Cape Charles.

5. 443 523 5741

2005 Chevy trailblazer runs and drives great $4200

6. 757 694 8803

This is a Winchester Centennial ’66 Carbine, produced in 1966 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Winchester’s first rifle, the Model 1866. The rifle itself is a Model 1894 with a gold-plated receiver and forend cap, 20″ octagonal barrel and saddle ring. The gold plating of the receiver harkens back to the Model 1866 which had a brass receiver. The rifle is in Very Good-plus condition. This would make a great addition to a Winchester collection. Asking $1,000.

7. 4 PARAKEETS AND LARGE CAGE AND ACCESSORIES $150 854-=8319

8. PORTABLE 2 IN 1 ADJUSTIBLE TODDLER BED.. COMES WITH FITTED SHEETS MATRESS AND PAD $140….MINI MOUSE WALKER LN $20 MINI MOUSE PORTABLE PLAY PEN..$25

757-302-1010

9. JOHN DEERE 310 BACK HOE EXT BUCKET 710-0810

10. LF SOMEONE TO DO SEWING 787-3280

11. BLACK POWDER ITEMS.. CAPS POWDER AND LEAD…3-9- 50 BUSHNELL SCOPE ..HUNTING CLOTHES…442-5513

12. LF EITHER A FREE PIT BULL OR A FRENCH ENGL BULLD DOG 678-3913

13. FRIGUDAIRE REFRIG $400 OBO… 442-2849 414-3838

14. GENERATOR..16000 NEW $2000 757-373-8858

15. LF CAR OR TRUCK..UNDER $1000…410-422-8973

16. LF PICKUP OR SMALL VEHICLE..FULL BODY….757-678-6342

17. LF SOMEBODY WHO FNISHES DRY WALL.. 894-9382

18. BATH TUB BRAND NEW… DEEP..RETAILS $1000…. NOW $100.. BASKET OF OLD GLASS BOTTLES…757-993-0539… SONY DIGITAL VIDEO CAMERA..NIGHT VISION.. FULLY IN TACT LN. GC… $200 OBO…