Sheriff David Doughty and the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a juvenile wanted for attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, attempted murder by a mob, attempted malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding by mob, shooting an occupied vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

On July 30, 2022, the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident in which an occupied deputy’s vehicle was shot.

The investigation has lead to acquiring petitions against Jamarion Javion-Steven Lafferty, age 14 at time of offense.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Lafferty are asked to contact local law enforcement or the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at 757-678-0458 or by using the Anonymous Tip 411 Application. There is a $2, 500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jamarion Lafferty.