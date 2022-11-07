Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. Board President Dr. Betty Bibbins has accepted a letter of resignation from Rural Health CEO Matt Clay effective Jan. 30, 2023.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Matt and, on behalf of the entire Board of Directors we wish him the best,” said President Bibbins.

The Rural Health Board has a succession plan in place. An interim CEO will be named within the next 30 days to allow for Clay to work with his temporary replacement. The interim CEO will be in place until a permanent successor is hired.

“I appreciate the numerous partnerships forged and friendships made on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. We have an opportunity to be closer to family and we’ve made the difficult decision to relocate,” said Clay. “It has been my pleasure working for and serving Rural Health and our community. My family and I cannot thank you enough for welcoming us here on the Shore.”

An announcement will be made once the interim CEO is in place.

Clay began as the CEO of Eastern Shore Rural Health in October of 2020.