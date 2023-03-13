1. Looking for a plastic/resin shed at least 8 feet. Looking to spend $500 757 709 8116

2.Local dirt racing team seeking sponsors for the 2023 season. Call/text or leave a voicemail 302 569 2201

3.LF someone who knows how to repair squeaky stairs. Plz call 321-431-1770

4. Looking for information regarding a stolen box truck. Mr. Charles’ 1999 Ford F-350 Uhaul Box Truck was stolen from the family house in Painter last week. White Ford box truck with Virginia plate TX224738. Please contact the Accomack County Sherriff at 757-787-1131 with information.

5. 757 952 7051 Attractive green/gray striped overstuffed chair and ottoman, $35

His (blue) and hers (pink) overstuffed rocking chairs, $50 for both or $25 each.

6. 2009 Lincoln mks3.7 v6 excellent running car 277k new water pump new timing chains over 2500. in recent repairs can send pics 4000. 609-780-4960

7. Antique oak armoire. 54 inches wide and 85 inches tall. $400 or will consider a reasonable offer. Call 757-999-4427.

8. LF GOOD PUSH MOWER… SELF PROPRLLED IF POSSIBLE 758-710-6933

9. 2007 FORD CROWN VIC.. NEW AC.. GOOD TIRES… FUNS GREAT ROAD READY $3500 FOR CAR $5K WITH 22 INCH RIMS AND TIRES 894-7003

10. EGGS… BY DOZEN $4 18 FOR $6 30 EGGS FOR $10 894-9719

11. PUSH LAWN SPREADER $25… INT 6 PANEL SOLID DOOR 30-79 710-5395

12.. 894-1495 VANITY TOP ON A 4 FT VANITY WITH MOHEN FAUCETS $50… WALL CABINET 4 FT… $50… FT MIRROR DOOR WITH WHITE FRAME $50

13. 9 INCH BENCH TOP BAND SAWS EXTRA BLADES 757-894-0823

14. LF GOOD USED ATV QUAD AND A GOOD USED SIDE BY SIDE..609-658-3777

15. GARDEN TRAILER 3 BY 5..WITH SIDES FOR LAWN MOWERS ETS 894-8118

16. WILL PICK UP JUNK APPLIANES AND SCRAP METAL 678-2566

17. 55 GAL PLASTIC BARRELS $7 EA.. 2 SHOP VACS..$40 AND $30 BOTH WORK..410-968-2045

18. 2005 DODGD CARAVAN GOLD RUNS GREAT..$2000 OBO.. 757-666-8511

19.757-709-3034 KING SIZED BED… HEAD BD… BOX SPRINGS MATRESS 2 LAMPS.. CALL ANYTIME..

20. 10 CT GOLD WATCH $350 WHITE GOLD ENGAGMENT RING $200 CHERRY DINING SET.. $250 757-777-2506

21. 2 ACRES OF LAND LEEMONT… ELECT WELL AND SEPTIC PERMIT 665-4325