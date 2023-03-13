Selma White Taylor, 83, wife of the late Harry Grey Taylor and a resident of Marionville, VA, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Nassawadox, VA, she was the daughter of the late William C. White and the late Patricia Camper White. She was raised from an early age by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Selma T. Camper. She was a retired Administrative Assistant for Northampton-Accomack Memorial Hospital and a member of Red Bank Baptist Church.

She is survived by four children, Terry T. Fox of Weirwood, VA, Tina T. Smith of Nassawadox, Curtis Taylor and his wife, Jackie, of Hacksneck, VA, and Tammy Bender and her husband, Edward, of Cape Charles, VA; six grandchildren, Eric Ball, Nathan Wyatt, Beth Thornes, Steven Taylor, Jr., Jessica Stiles, and Danielle Bender; and nine great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 2:00PM at Red Bank Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. John M. Robertson officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 615, Onley, VA.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.