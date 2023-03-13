In 2003, Apple launched iTunes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the Super Bowl champs, the Florida Marlins won the World Series, the national “Do Not Call List” went live and Skype was launched. That same year, Lynwood Lewis was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates representing the 100th district. He was then elected Senator and assumed that office in 2014 representing Virginia’s 6th District. This week, Senator Lewis visited with Kelley as he reflected on his nearly 20 years in the Virginia General Assembly after deciding to not seek re-election: