1.19.5 foot Odyssey boat trailer, like new condition, $400, includes boat. Poulan pro chainsaw, $200 OBO. Assortment of baseball and football cards, $200. 757-990-5849

2.Parabody leg extension/leg curl bench. $75. Electrolux carpet shampooer. $125 Items located in Exmore. Call for details. 410-430-0476

3. 9 x 7 garage door with tracks and rollers, $100. 757-894-8695

4. 2003 Chrysler Town and Country van for $2,200 or best offer in good condition. 757-921-8021

5. Craftsman 6 speed riding lawn mower, 19 HP with 42 inch deck, just serviced. 757-787-7969

6. 2010 Ultra Classic Harley Davidson. Outboard motor. 757-894-8118

7. Longerberger baskets. 443-205-9750

8. 2 sheets of plywood, 4×8, half a piece and 1/4 of piece, $80. 2 window air conditioners, 5k and 10k. Surround sound equipment, Yamaha, $150 for complete set. 757-710-1490

9. LF white sofa. LF pickup truck. 757-331-0586

10. Looking for a professional lawn maintenance company to take care of my yard. Cutting, edging, trimming. Biweekly. 757-854-8728

11. Looking to purchase a vending machine. it can be old I just need it to be in good working condition. 757-350-0512

12. Catnapper PowerLift recliner-Preston 4850. Like New in Exmore. Best For tall person. Milton at 949-510-1606

13. Desperately seeking 1+ br pet-friendly rental, preferably in Accomack County. 757-387-9146

14. East point regulation sized ping pong table.. hardly used and in excellent condition… paid 250 dollars brand new.. asking $125 or best offer.. very heavy .. must pick up in Melfa, Va. 7573877603

15. Looking for used house trailers in good condition for a newly purchased mobile home park. ASAP!! 7578942028

.