A head on collision involving a State Trooper occurred on Route 13 in Painter by the former Central High School shortly after noon on Tuesday.

Southbound traffic was stopped for a time and backed up past Blue Crow Antique Mall.

Maryland State Police Trooper 4 helicopter and a Nightingale were both called to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onley to transport two of the victims.

Four people were transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. Two of them were then airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters for further evaluation.

Police said there were injuries, but did not specify whether it was the trooper or someone in the other vehicle who was injured.

ShoreDailyNews.com will report as soon as more details are made available from the Virginia State Police.

Painter, Melfa, and Wachapreague Fire companies responded,

