Funeral service for Mr. Cleveland David Watson, of Parksley, VA will be held Thursday 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Holiness Church, Atlantic, VA with Apostle Ivan Grant Officiating. Family and friends may call Wednesday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Church. Burial will be held in the Church Cemetery, Atlantic, VA. Arrangements by Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.