1.Small power feeder for feeding wood into a table saw or band saw, $200, usually costs $900 with shipping. 757-710-8893

2. Looking for Saddle bags for a 2009 Can Am Spider GS, new or used. 757-709-5582 or 757-710-3192

3. LF A FREE HOSPITAL BED WITH MATRESS IN CLEAN & GOOD WORKING CONDITION. CALL 757-693-0720

4. Fresh eggs available. Chicken $4 dozen Duck (Great for Baking!) $8 dozen. Call or text 757-286-2371. SPECIAL 3/15 & 3/16 only buy one dozen get one dozen free!

5. Quail & chicken eggs for sale hatching for eating also looking for bantams and have a pigeon pair for sale $20. 1-757-710-3192

6. 2005 Dodge Caravan, gold in color, $2,000 OBO. Set of refrigeration gauges with hoses, Yellow Jacket, $100. 757-666-8511

7. Looking for papers AKA paving stones. Color or shape not important. Call or text 757-710-5943

8. 5 propane tanks, white in color. Honda 4 wheeler, electric shift, $700. 410-968-2045

9.Refrigerator, $100. Gas stove, $150. Both are in good working condition. 757-710-4043

10. 17 cubic foot yard wagon, pulls behind a garden tractor or lawn mower. 4 person hot tub, $1,500. 757-894-8118

11. Selling 2 acres of land in Hare Valley for best offer. 757-350-0894

12. Looking for junk appliances. Call 757-678-2566