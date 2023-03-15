Edgar Herbert Killmon III, 78, of Onancock, passed away on March 14, 2023 at his residence.

Born on September 19, 1944 in Nassawadox, VA, he was the son of the late Edgar Herbert Killmon Jr. and Bertie Mae Killmon. Edgar graduated from Parksley High School, earned his BS degree from ODU, and his Masters from American University. Edgar worked for the City of Manassas and Virginia public schools for many years. He was a dedicated member of Bethel Baptist Church.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 20, at 1:00 from the Groton’s Cemetery in Hallwood with Rev. Mark Layne officiating.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

