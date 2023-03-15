Mears, VA – Mildred F. “Cookie” Lankford, wife of Chris Lankford of Mears, VA, passed away at Tidal Health in Salisbury, MD on March 13, 2023. She was born on December 28, 1943 to the late Henry Jack Fuller and Betty Godwin Crockett. She was the beloved granddaughter of the late Elsie Godwin (Wrendo) of Parksley, VA. She graduated from Parksley High School in 1962 and was a Licensed Practical Nurse for over thirty years before retiring from the Accomack County Jail. She and Chris enjoyed travelling and camping together over the years. Their favorite destination was Maine for Cookie’s favorite, lobster. They spent several summers there before her health started to decline. She had an unconditional love for animals and adored her dogs, Jewels, Sadie and her recently departed, faithful companion Parker who went everywhere with her. She also had a special cat named Batman and a Quaker parrot named Sesame whom she taught many words and phrases. Her greatest joy was adopting dogs and she did lots of animal rehabilitation over the years. Her pride and joy was watching her grandchildren grow up. She is survived by her son, Edward Allen Furniss of Melfa, VA, her daughter Lynier Linton (Mark) of Ocean Pines, MD, her sister Elsie Webb (DL) of Parksley, VA, a very special cousin Vicki Godwin Curtis

(Harold) of Virginia Beach, VA, eight grandchildren whom she adored, numerous great grandchildren, two nieces and one nephew. She is proceeded in death by her daughter-in-law, Patricia Furniss. A graveside service will be held March 19, 2023 at 2:00pm at Wessells Cemetery in Mears, VA and

officiated by Rev. John Cullop. Funeral arrangements were made by Hinman Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. Her family would like to take the opportunity to thank Dr. Dan and Nurse Karen at Metompkin Medical Center, the staff at Shore Transport Services, the ambulance staff of Bloxom and Parksley VFC, along with the many other caring medical staff for their exceptional care. Any memorial contributions can be

made in her name to your favorite animal rescue. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com