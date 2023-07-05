1, Seeking a repair for a leaking LG washing machine . Located in Pungoteague Va. 15183 Waterfield st 757 709 8937

2. One Danby Bloom Boss plant starter – nearly new $175.00; Two 5 gallon Fermentation Carboy’s (small tops) $20.00 each both for $30.00; two 5 Gallon Aquariums (both hold water) one with all recirculating pumps $30.00 for both. 757 387 7530

3. 1. 2000 FORD F150 SINGLE CAB 8 FT BED 242 K RUNS AND DRIVES NEEDS SOME TLC NO RUST ON CAB OR BED COLD AC HOT HEAT ONE 0WNER TRUCK. CAN SEND PICS 2600.BO

2. CHICAGO ELECTRIC FLUX 125 WELDER WITH ALL ACCESORIES IN NEW CONDITION USED ONCE 200.00 CAN SEND PICS 609 780 4960

4. I have a big green egg for sale. New, never had a fire in it except for once to cure bricks. List at 700.00 but asking 500.00. If purchased within the week, I will throw in a bag of green egg charcoal for free. Call me at 757-787-7891. Thank you.

5. Ring neck pheasant pair for sale Melfa Va 757 710 3192

6. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price. I also have a Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer. 757 789 5287

7. I have a 2004 Pontiac grand am for sale. For mechanic 1000.00 or anyone who has welding experience. Car starts up, cold air/ good heat 757 815 1077

8. Flooring left over, 5 4×8 sheets of plywood, electric stove black and white will discuss price 785 706 3662

9. LF armor or gun mate for cleaning gun arsenal 609 658 3777

10. Porto trike 22 inch asking $125 757 607 7478

11. 2000 Chevy truck 2500 v8 tagged in Delaware asking $2800

12. Acer of land in Mappsville $28,000, 2 wooden decoys will discuss price, 220 window ac 24000 btu asking $200 757 710 5238

13. LF free bulldog puppy 757 707 6112

14. Crab pot new $30, wheel barrel $45, ez wheel trolley $60 757 710 1792

15. 2008 Pontiac Tojan 4 door, white, 152k asking for $4500 757 694 8789

16. LF electric clothes dryer 757 350 0407

17. Bar and two stools $185, vanity w/ 2 mirrors $65 757 894 2045