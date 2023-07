Service for Kinte Devon Smith of Painter will be conducted from the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Painter on Saturday, July 8 2023 at 11 AM with Rev. Ronnie Northam Jr., Eulogist. Visitation and viewing will be held Friday, July 7, 2023 from 5 to 7 PM. Relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org