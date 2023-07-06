Twelve scouts of Chincoteague’s Troop 323 attended summer camp at Henson Scout Reservation on Marshyhope Creek. The scouts learned many new outdoor skills and made a lifetime of memories.

Camp highlights included standup paddleboarding, motorboating, waterskiing, and learning water rescue and lifesaving skills. They also worked on a variety of merit badges in metalworking, welding, woodworking, swimming, archery, shotgun, rifle, and wilderness survival.

Interested in participating in this awesome camping experience? Visit https://beascout.scouting.org/ and search your local area for a scout unit near you!

