1.Treemont wood stove insert. Works. FREE You haul. 757-607-6245

2. Hunter ceiling fan with light and remote great condition $25. 757-695-0402

3. Toolbox for a pickup truck, aluminum diamond tread, $50. 757-894-5912

4. 2 gunstocks to fit 20 gauge Browning shotgun $50. 5 wire clam baskets along with two vintage culling hammers and an original Willis Wharf oyster sign all for the price of $150 firm or will sell separately. Ole 2 man timber cutting saw along with the one man with four foot matching combo, nice for painting on. $50. 757-387-7506

5. 2 Rossi guns: 20 gauge with slug barrel, has scope, $500. 17 magnum, will shoot both, $300. $800 for both. 0-turn Cub Cadet lawnmower, 60 inch deck, needs some work, $1,000, 27 HP Kohler engine. 757-894-5713

6. Solid wood interior door, 6 raised panels, stained and finished, 30 x 79, $40. 2 drawer wooden file cabinet, 32 x 29, $40. 757-710-5395

7. Kids metal bunkbed set, just the frames, multi color red blue & yellow, includes ladder, includes 6 drawer dresser with mirror, $125. Can text pictures, 757-709-0466

8. 2005 Toyota Prius. Gets excellent gas mileage and still runs good. Recent inspection in September and a new auxiliary battery. Has some body damage in the front left quarter panel. Asking $1,800 or best offer. Please call 757-710-4242

9. 1998 Ford Expedition high miles runs and drives great, $1,900. 443-523-5741

10. Looking for someone to teach trumpet lessons to youth 8 years old in Accomack County. Please call 757-787-8590 and leave a message

11. Looking for a bichon frise puppy in Chincoteague, Salisbury, Crisfield and Pocomoke if any one has one for sale. Please call 410-968-1256

12. FRESH BROWN EGGS – $3.00 DOZEN – JAMESVILLE AREA. PLEASE CALL 442-4381 FOR DIRECTIONS

13. Fuel tank, includes stand, $80. 757-607-6735

14. Wooded China Cabinet with lights and has 4 glass shelves – height 81″, width 38″, depth 15″, $50. 757-710-2306

15. Looking for a hard shell bed cover for a 2001 Toyota Tacoma with a 6ft bed. 757-710-2701

16. EZGo Golf cart for parts- free. 1990-F-150 Ford was running 4 years ago- come get it $100. 757-710-1891

17. Sears Model 465179*41* 21.2 Cubic Feet automatic defrost side mounted freezer through the door icemaker 31″deep x 33″wide x 66″tall, used only 2 years, $500. 860-841-3939

18. 1999 Chevy SportVan with customized wheelchair lift on the side. For more information call 757-787-2207 or 757-894-7924. In good shape, recently inspected, ready to roll, clean title, ready to sell, $4000 negotiable.

19. Ford 8n tractor with bushhog runs drive, $2,500 or trade. Generator 6000 watts runs good, $400. 757-350-5873

20. LF pickup or minivan. 410-422-8973 in Salisbury

21. 2000 Ford Mustang, 5 speed, $4,000. 1995 low top conversion van, good condition, $3,700. 757-678-3520

22.2002 SS Camaro, Navy Blue hardtop, SLP options, only 50,500 miles. Very good condition. KBB value over $13,600. Asking $13,000 or best offer. Call to more info. 410-430-0476

23. 1 room or studio apartment to rent, $450 – $500 a month. Needs a wheelchair ramp or needs to be ground level. 757-709-1842

