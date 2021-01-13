Units from Atlantic, Bloxom, New Church, Saxis, Parksley,Tasley, Chincoteague and Melfa responded to a chicken house fire Wednesday in Mappsville. The fire was reported at approximately 1 p.m. Units arrived to find the rear of the chicken house with flames showing. It took approximately an hour to bring the flames under control. The chicken house was heavily damaged by the fire.
