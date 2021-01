The Broadwater Academy Vikings swept Denbigh Baptist Christian School on Tuesday night.

The boys won 65-16. Clay Wardius led the Vikings with 11 points, followed by Willie Holden with 12 and Marvin Johnson with 10.

The Lady Vikings won 39-26. Hannah Davis led the team with 16 points, followed by Taylor Leland with 10 and Leah Smith with 9.

