1.Scrapbooking and stamping up supplies. 757-787-8883 or 757-709-9314

2. French heavy cavalry saber, circa 1850, $300. 1-757-787-7351

3. Looking for wooden pallets to be donated to our church, we are in need of a lot of them, thank you in advance. Please call if we don’t answer you can just leave a message. 1-757-894-8001

4. Looking for an El Camino cowlhood. For sale 1986 cutlas roller, no motor no transmission, ready for race motor, $2000 OBO. 1979 Shortbed c10 roller, no motor no transmission, ready for race motor, $2,500 OBO. 757-350-9497 after 5pm

5. 3 free kittens to a good home. One is a cream color with a black tip on the tail and the other two are tiger stripe. Looks to be about 3 or 4 weeks old, but are already eating on their own. Very beautiful. Call 757-693-0720

6. Wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

7. LF dual axel car trailer, cheap as possible, can need work, 16 – 20 foot long. LF full size work truck, cheap as possible, can need work. 1998 Ford F-150 pickup, 1/2 ton, V8, 4×4, automatic, starts right up and runs, $950 OBO. 302-519-1311 in Delaware

8. LF free puppy, pitbull or American bull dog. 757-678-3913

9. 8 foot, 3 point hitch scrape in good condition. Free. 1-757-442-4118

10. 1.9 ft fiberglass dingy, camouflaged, will hold up up 900 lbs, up to 5 hp motor, IDEAL DUCK BOAT, $225 OBO. International 510 grain drill 12 ft, used this year, approximately 1200 acres total usage, $800 OBO. YUKON JACK WOOD FURNACE, HEAT 4000 SQ FT, ENCLOSED METAL SIDING BUILDING INCLUDED,(BUYER MUST REMOVE)$800 OBO. 1-757-894-9230

11. 6ft Bushog. 757-442-5623 leave a message if no answer

12. 20×30 piece of rolled rubber roofing, retails for $800, asking best offer. Mama Bear Fisher woodstove, needs some work, make offer. 757-710-5580

13. LF deep freezer. 757-678-3230 home all day long

14. Looking for a recliner (preferred with electric lift built in) in good condition at a reasonable price. 1-757-709-9609

15. Living room set, 3 piece, green in color, call for prices. 757-442-5370

16. 2007 grey lifted Ford F-150, 169,000 miles, $14,000. Text only 757-709-5236

17. 2 camper shells, one 8 foot bed, one for a small Chevy s10 type, both in good shape, have all glass, $100 apiece. LF front end weights for a B7200 Kubota tractor. LF lifting boom for PTO hitch of B7200 Kubota Tractor. 757-505-6863 in Onley

18. Get your pet set for winter… FREE STRAW available for outside dogs or cats in need. Pick up in Greenbush, VA. Call or Text 757~999~4999

19. Looking for one bedroom apartment for one person in Accomack County if anyone has one can contact me 757-894-0869

20. Rental available December 1 in Parksley. Upstairs apartment (not handicap accessible). 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Furnished for $1,400 a month with one month security deposit. Application and references required. Text 757-710-4233

21. LF electric single bed. LF 10×10 dog pen. 757-331-0586

22. Rolls of shavings for animals, 6 things, $20 apiece. 757-824-4272

23. Looking for any unwanted birds that are free, can pick up from painter VA all the way to new church VA. 1-757-710-3192

24. Looking for old outbuilding to move or salvage, pre 1900’s, the older the better. Also looking for old bricks pre 1900s, can remove from site. 1-757-710-3381

25. Grizzly G8027 1 HP Dust Collector $337.95 new. purchased 2014 asking $170 for it. 1-732-740-1145

26. Bar set with two stools. Vanity with mirrors and two drawers. Swivel chair. 757-894-2045

27. 24 foot extension ladder for sale, $40, garage kept. Half inch ratchet, new, extendable handle, $25. Small 20 inch tool box, lid on top, 2 drawers, $25. 757-665-4581