Funeral services for Mrs. Brenda Kline of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 3 PM. At the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Cemetery, Princess

Anne, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.