1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414
2.Queen size Ashley Chime 12in. plush hybrid mattress $125, 3 5gal. plastic portable fuel tanks $15 each, Weber grill model 1200 portable w/ foldable cart $150 757-442-3102
3.Poland 16in chainsaw, gas powered, worked when last used 757-678-3034 call or text
4.LF home or trailer to rent within price range of $600 a month, must be between Bloxom and Keller 570-452-7765 ask for Damian
5.1 Michelin LTX AT2 tire in very good condition, size 275-65-18 $65 obo, 3 sets of Master Forge adjustable grill plates 410-430-0476
6.LF large sheet of metal 6ft x 6ft, LF weight bench 894-1233
7.1996 Ford Explorer, runs, drives, needs TLC $850, Craftsman YTS4500 mower w/ 54in. deck $500, 18ft utility trailer, all lights work $1,750 757-350-5873
8.Bosch Dishwasher, 3 tray, stainless steel front $225 757-787-2682
9.Golf club set w/ new bag and accessories $50 757-787-3242
10.2007 Toyota Scion Boack $3,500 firm 410-977-2960
11.Blue recliner $75 obo 757-709-9459
12.Set of double dresser drawers w/ mirror in excellent condition $75, 4 tires size 275-75-17 $100 for all 4 757-710-6149
13.Pro-Power air fryer, used twice $75, twin sized daybed $75, fresh brown eggs $3 a dozen 442-4381
14.Kitchen set w/ 4 chairs $25, Sofa that folds out into queen size bed and 2 matching chairs $100 obo, 3 bedroom trailer for rent in Birdsnest, no pets 757-678-7483
15.LF 1 bedroom apartment 757-709-0271
16.LF 20ft flagpole 757-999-0083
17.Parcel of land for rent on Bayside Rd. 757-709-5671
18.Dinaglo gas wall-heater 30k BTU, $360 757-387-0805
19.Upright vacuum, 2 color TVs, house phone 757-331-2598
20.Black murray riding mower $200 obo 757-505-6783
21.36in. fan $150 757-894-1937
22.Black cat found in Harborton Area 442-3366
23.Jacuzzi $500 757-710-9474
24.LF somebody to do car detailing 757-665-5464
25.4 16in rims $400 843-855-2219
26:5 old wire clam baskets, 2 culling hammers, stoneware crock, 2 gun stocks for a browning A5 20g 757-387-7506
27.MTD husky Push lawnmower, 2 pull mower, like new $35 854-8251
28.Wheelchair, works fine, walker, small garden tiller $50 for all 757-387-0256 call after 3
29.Ford Jubilee tractor, 2007 PT Cruiser $4,500 obo, half an acre of land 757-607-7048
30.Kodiak fireplace insert, LF small wood stove 709-2445
31.2 pc. Sectional sofa in good condition 757-787-7969
32.1995 Harley Davidson 883 Sportster $2,500 757-336-0634
33.693-1807 LF riding mower body