1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

2.Queen size Ashley Chime 12in. plush hybrid mattress $125, 3 5gal. plastic portable fuel tanks $15 each, Weber grill model 1200 portable w/ foldable cart $150 757-442-3102

3.Poland 16in chainsaw, gas powered, worked when last used 757-678-3034 call or text

4.LF home or trailer to rent within price range of $600 a month, must be between Bloxom and Keller 570-452-7765 ask for Damian

5.1 Michelin LTX AT2 tire in very good condition, size 275-65-18 $65 obo, 3 sets of Master Forge adjustable grill plates 410-430-0476

6.LF large sheet of metal 6ft x 6ft, LF weight bench 894-1233

7.1996 Ford Explorer, runs, drives, needs TLC $850, Craftsman YTS4500 mower w/ 54in. deck $500, 18ft utility trailer, all lights work $1,750 757-350-5873

8.Bosch Dishwasher, 3 tray, stainless steel front $225 757-787-2682

9.Golf club set w/ new bag and accessories $50 757-787-3242

10.2007 Toyota Scion Boack $3,500 firm 410-977-2960

11.Blue recliner $75 obo 757-709-9459

12.Set of double dresser drawers w/ mirror in excellent condition $75, 4 tires size 275-75-17 $100 for all 4 757-710-6149

13.Pro-Power air fryer, used twice $75, twin sized daybed $75, fresh brown eggs $3 a dozen 442-4381

14.Kitchen set w/ 4 chairs $25, Sofa that folds out into queen size bed and 2 matching chairs $100 obo, 3 bedroom trailer for rent in Birdsnest, no pets 757-678-7483

15.LF 1 bedroom apartment 757-709-0271

16.LF 20ft flagpole 757-999-0083

17.Parcel of land for rent on Bayside Rd. 757-709-5671

18.Dinaglo gas wall-heater 30k BTU, $360 757-387-0805

19.Upright vacuum, 2 color TVs, house phone 757-331-2598

20.Black murray riding mower $200 obo 757-505-6783

21.36in. fan $150 757-894-1937

22.Black cat found in Harborton Area 442-3366

23.Jacuzzi $500 757-710-9474

24.LF somebody to do car detailing 757-665-5464

25.4 16in rims $400 843-855-2219

26:5 old wire clam baskets, 2 culling hammers, stoneware crock, 2 gun stocks for a browning A5 20g 757-387-7506

27.MTD husky Push lawnmower, 2 pull mower, like new $35 854-8251

28.Wheelchair, works fine, walker, small garden tiller $50 for all 757-387-0256 call after 3

29.Ford Jubilee tractor, 2007 PT Cruiser $4,500 obo, half an acre of land 757-607-7048

30.Kodiak fireplace insert, LF small wood stove 709-2445

31.2 pc. Sectional sofa in good condition 757-787-7969

32.1995 Harley Davidson 883 Sportster $2,500 757-336-0634

33.693-1807 LF riding mower body