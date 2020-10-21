Funeral services for Clint St. Louis of Haiti will be held Saturday at 10 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration, Salisbury, Md., A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 9 PM at the Center. Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, Md., Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
