Funeral services for Clint St. Louis of Haiti will be held Saturday at 10 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration, Salisbury, Md.,  A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 9 PM at the Center.  Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, Md.,  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.

