John Wayne Garrison, age 83, of Williamsburg, VA, died at 12:35 PM on October 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Delores, and his precious son John II (Johnny) of Hampton, VA; one brother Larry of Leesburg, FL; two sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert Alton and Maudie P. Garrison of Portland, TN; and two brothers, James R. Garrison (Mabel) of Portland, and Richard A. Garrison (Alice) of Knoxville, TN.

John worked as an Broadcast Engineer, retiring from Kentucky Educational Television. He held a first class FCC Broadcast Engineers license and a Senior Broadcast Engineers certificate. He served four years in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers and a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Hampton, VA.

A graveside service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Fairview Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Barbara Parker officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 159 Todds Lane, Hampton, VA 23666.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

