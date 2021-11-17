1.2002 Dodge Dakota pickup, crew cab, 4wd, motor runs great, transmission and transfer case need work $1,800 757-693-1450

2.2006 Ford Expedition, runs and drives $4,000, Bobcat 0 turn mower, 61in cut $3,500, Scag 0 turn mower 52in. cut $1,800 757-350-5873

3.FREE King size mattress, 2 box springs, metal frame, Okay condition, pickup today only (11/17/21) 757-824-4555

4.HP desktop $270 firm, 3 ton floor jack $150, dog house $60 757-387-0650

5.2 push mowers, 1 is self propelled, needs fuel line cleaned $30 each or both for $50, 2 lawn tractors for sale 46in. Snapper & 42in. Craftsman $200 each or both for $350 757-710-0532

6.Rabbit for sale, LF hen turkeys 757-710-3192

7.Lifestyler JH4000 exercise bike w/ time, speed, distance readout $25 301-641-7981

8.LF 7×14.5 wheels to fit mobile home axles 757-710-5043

9.2006 Toyota Camry Solona in good condition 757-693-7830

10.2008 Cadillac STS, fully loaded, $3,000 757-894-7609

11.2 matching living room chairs $75, 3 20in TVs $20 each, 2 matching nightstands w/ 2 drawers each $45, all items negotiable and separable 757-678-7483

12.2005 Toyota Scion, black, inspected, runs great, moon roof included $2,300 410-977-2960

13.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts, $1,000 obo 757-607-7664

14.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074

15.LF parts for a 60in Toro 0 turn mower, 27hp 757-709-9569

16.Black leather queen headboard and frame $40, DVD player w/ headphones $15 757-694-1635

17.LF roof repairman 757-414-0429

18.Boating equipment, DUDs for sale or trade, Handyman special 3 bed 1 bath 757-693-0333

19.Propane heater, duck decoys 757-331-1911

20.2001 PT Cruiser garage kept $4,700 757-817-4722

21.757-683-0188 Washer & dryer set $250

22.LF heymouth potatoes 757-665-4862

23.Old wooden sashes w/ wavy glass, different sizes and grid patterns $6 and up 540-539-5488 located in Onancock

24.42in lawn sweeper brand new in the box $225 757-665-7927

25.410-422-8973 LF car for a reasonable price, LF truck

26.Christmas ornaments and decorations 757-695-1811

27.above ground Swimming pool 26ft wide 52in tall, 8-9 years old 757-710-8230

28.Blue recliner $50 757-709-4362