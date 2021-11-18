The Virginia Department of Health is partnering with libraries throughout the state to distribute free COVID home test kits that can produce results in as little as 15 minutes. The Eastern Shore Public Library system is participating.

The private program starts this week and runs through December 31. You can pick up virtually guided test kits from the local libraries and administer the test at home.

The program is designed to increase access to COVID-19 testing especially in rural, remote and other vulnerable populations.

