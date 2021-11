Funeral service for Pastor Blanche A. Dix, of Accomac, Virginia will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Living Word Church of Deliverance, Parksley, Va. Viewing will be held Friday with a wake service from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Williams and Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. Burial will be held in Metropolitan Church Cemetery, Onancock, Va. Arrangements by Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.

