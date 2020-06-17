1.LF 25hp or less outboard motor w/ electric start for reasonable price 757-894-0196

2.Dyson DC33 vacuum $125 obo 442-3102

3.Theatre Logic Home Cinema new in box 5.1 surround sound system 800 watts 6 speaker system subwoofer w/ remote $150 firm 757-336-5191

4.LF 1 bedroom apartment 757-709-0271

5.2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, fully loaded, 5.7 hemi engine, 4wd, good condition $4,000 757-709-1181

6.Gas stove w/ tank, refrigerator 757-709-5671

7.Snapper mower 30in cut, like new $500 757-787-7268

8.LF stack pins for scaffolding 710-8230

9.Set of 20x10x8 rear tires for riding mower, good tread $30 for pair, single bottom plow for 3point hitch, 5ft box scrape for 3 757-678-7836

10.5×8 utility trailer $1,500 757-710-4965

11.Jeep Suitcase, w/ wheels and extendable handle, like new, $15, 2 folding ironing boards $5 apiece, steam iron in great shape $8 694-7012, call until it rings

12.757-710-3192 3 point hitch tiller for tractor, LF peacocks or guinea hens, LF home for goat

13.2 dresses, bed, dog kennel 824-5389

14.Property for sale, 3 bed 2 bath, large deck, waterfront property in Quinby 442-5009

15.Round oak table w/ 4 chairs $75, metal ramps $70, LF Buick LeSabre 4door sedan 443-365-4134

16.Dodge Caravan, various wrenches 894-1521

17.2000 Ford F-150 pickup w/ shell $1,200, Troy tiller electric start $300 757-894-3742