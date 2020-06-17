The Eastern Shore Health District reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday morning in Virginia’s Department of Health report.

Jon Richardson with the ESHD reported yesterday they are finishing adding the final poultry plant testing numbers from early May, and Accomack County’s official numbers grew by 11 in the statewide tally, bringing the county’s full case count to 1,018. Accomack also reported one new hospitalization, which brought the total count to 67. Accomack’s deaths remained unchanged at 14.

In Northampton, one new case was added, for an overall total of 265. Northampton added two additional hospitalizations, for a total of 28, and its death total also remained unchanged at 27.

The Health Department does not report the new cases by County, only by health district.

The Eastern Shore Health District processed 14 tests in these numbers, for a test positive rate of 21.42%.

Virginia added 401 confirmed COVID-19 cases, for an overall total of 52,318, with 43 additional probable COVID-19 cases, for an overall total of 2,457.

Virginia reported 47 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, for an overall total of 5,661, and two additional probable hospitalizations, for a total of 31. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports a mixed bag for current COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Virginia added 13 new deaths, bringing the state overall total of 1,478. Probable COVID-19 deaths in the Commonwealth remained unmoved at 108.

Virginia processed 8,860 tests Wednesday, for a test positive rate of 4.52%.