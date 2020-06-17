An accident on Rt. 13 in Keller this afternoon resulted in both lanes of the highway being closed for a period of time. At 3:30 p.m. northbound traffic was being routed around the crash which occured at approximately 1;30 p.m. The accident involved two trucks. No serious injuries were repoeted. The accident resulted in the collision of a bucket truck with a VDOT vehicle.
