An accident on Rt. 13 in Keller this afternoon resulted in both lanes of the highway being closed for a period of time.  At 3:30 p.m. northbound traffic was being routed around the crash which occured at approximately 1;30 p.m.  The accident involved two trucks.  No serious injuries were repoeted. The accident resulted in the collision of a bucket truck with a VDOT vehicle.

Eastern Shore Firefighters